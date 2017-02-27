34th Spectrum Health Irish Jig to promote colorectal cancer awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Spectrum Health Irish Jig, one of Michigan's premiere 5K races, is back for it's 34th year to promote colorectal cancer awareness.

Dr. Nadav Dujovny, a colorectal surgeon at Spectrum Heath and Kelsey Haynes, communications specialist, stopped by to talk about new additions to the race, as well as colorectal cancer awareness.

Anyone can get colon and rectal cancers, but the good news is it can be prevented by knowing the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer, family history, and getting screened early.

Major signs to look out for are a chance in bowel habits, blood in the stool, and rectal bleeding. Lifestyle changes like being more active, eating healthier foods, and avoiding smoking can help reduce the risk and prevent cancer altogether.

That's why Spectrum Health hosts the Irish Jig, to gather the community and get them to think more about colorectal cancer and raise money for research.

Runners, walkers, wheelchair and hand-cycle participants can take part in the 5K race this year. There will also be a costume contest and cake afterwards!

Irish Jig is on Saturday, March 18 at East Grand Rapids High School. Packet pickup and late registration is on March 17 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Registration cost $20 to $30. For more information on the Irish Jig and to register, click here.