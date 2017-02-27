× Four Van Buren Co. businesses suffer losses after break-ins

VAN BUREN CO., Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff is investigating a series of break-ins at area businesses last week.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott says that four businesses in northeastern Van Buren County were broken into during the early morning hours of Monday, February 20. All four businesses had numerous items taken, including a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle. Michigan State Police say that they recovered the motorcycle after a chase last week.

The businesses that suffered losses were Glendale Forest Products on CR 665, CPS Welding on CR 388, Dickerson Growers/Greenhouse on CR 388 and AmeriGas on M-40 Highway.

Anyone with information should contact the Van Buren County Sheriff at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.