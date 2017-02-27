Hearing underway for accused accessory in Jessica Heeringa murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The preliminary hearing is underway for an alleged accessory to the Jessica Heeringa murder.

Kevin Bluhm’s hearing began Monday morning in Muskegon. The hearing is to determine if there is enough evidence to send Bluhm to trial on the charge.

Bluhm is the cousin of Jeffrey Willis, who is accused of killing Jessica Heeringa, a gas station clerk in 2013. Bluhm has already confessed to earlier charges of lying to police during the investigation of Heeringa’s disappearance and the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014, for which Willis is also accused.

