No Body Contact Advisory issued after sewage spill

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Ottawa County Department of Public Health has issued a No Body Contact Advisory for a part of the Grand River after a sewage release.

The department says they were notified by the Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority of the release that happened Monday. They’ve issued the No Body Contact Advisory for an area 1 mile east of the US-31 bridge over the Grand River, downstream to the river’s inlet to Lake Michigan.

The advisory will be in effect until the repairs have been completed and tested.