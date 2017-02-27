Presley Hudson Leads CMU Women’s Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- Central Michigan sophomore Presley Hudson has already accomplished a lot in her short time in Mount Pleasant but her recruitment happened by chance. Coach Sue Guevara was scouting someone else when she saw Hudson play and the Wayland Wildcat caught her eye.

“I saw her on a Sunday here at Mt. Pleasant at more courts, and called Sunday night to get a home visit so I knew, it’s like I knew as soon as I saw her," said Coach Guevara.

Presley liked the coaches attitudes and the winning culture of Central Michigan and committed to be a Chippewa as a junior in high school and soon as she stepped on campus Coach G knew she had someone special.

“I knew she was going to start the minute she stepped foot, I mean I knew it," Guevara says, "because she made it very hard for me to keep her off the floor, she could be in downtown Mt. Pleasant and I’m going to want her to shoot the ball.”

Making the jump from high school to starting in the MAC was a challenge and Hudson noticed the differences right away.

“I think just the pace of the game is a lot different, defensively it’s different because you have bigger stronger players. You’re playing against seniors who have already been there for four years, so it’s just a little transition that takes a couple of games, but once you get used to it, it’s alright," said Presley.

Hudson’s dad is a coach at Wayland and her older brother played at Cornerstone and her family set the tone for her development.

“I think it helped me just be more competitive and get that more competitive nature and helped me push myself," said Hudson, "I just kind of learned how to work hard and learning from my older brother and my dad just how hard I need to work to get where I want to be.”

Hudson usually arrives at the gym about an hour and a half before practice to get shots up and is often the last to leave, she does all this while maintaining a 3.8 GPA and all the work she puts in only raises Coach G’s expectations.

“I tell her this all the time, I feel sorry for her, because I know I’m on you. I know I am because I just, I expect her to lead this team, " Said Guevara.

The Chippewas fell to Buffalo in Overtime of the MAC tournament championship game before getting knocked out in the first round of the WNIT, and that loss is driving Hudson to win the MAC tournament and earn Central’s first NCAA tournament bid since 2013.

“It’s been my goal since I’ve gotten here, it’d just be incredible because everybody wants that, I’ve been working hard and we’ve all been working hard so that’s all we want to do," Hudson reiterated.