“Still I Run” helps community members battle depression

Depression affects a lot of things, and one of those things is motivation. So how can people battle the mental illness and seek help?

Sasha Wolff, the founder of "Still I Run," tells her story about how running saved her from her depression, and how she created a running group to support others.

Wolff was diagnosed with depression at 18-years-old in 2003. She was ashamed and didn't talk about her condition, making it worse over the years.

Eventually she decided enough was enough and started to take up running in 2012. While dealing with depression and trying to run was an emotional roller coaster, she slowly became faster and started running long distances.

By the end of 2013, she was running 5K races and eventually had the courage to register for her first ever Grand Rapids marathon, which is a 20-mile stretch.

After running that marathon, Wolff realized how much running had helped her cope with depression over the past couple years. She then decided to create "Still I Run" so that she could help others learn how to cope, and provide a community for those who deal with depression, or runners who want to support them.

