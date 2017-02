Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baseball season is coming soon, but the big question isn't how well the Whtiecaps will do this year, but rather which fan-made dish will be added to the concession stand at Fifth Third Ball Park this season?

Whitecaps has narrowed it down to the final 10, and they're letting the fans decide! But first we got to taste test them all and pick our favorites.

Click here to see full descriptions of the top 10 foods, and cast your vote.

Voting ends March 3 at 4 p.m.