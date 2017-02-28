× 2nd Cascade firefighter charged after allegedly exchanging nude photos with 16-year-old girl

CASCADE TWP., Mich. – A Cascade on-call firefighter has been charged after allegedly sending and receiving nude pictures with a 16-year-old girl.

The Kent County Sheriff says they were contacted by the parents of the girl in December.

Steven Drake, 32, has been charged with two counts of sexually abusive material/activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators say that the girl was a participant in the Explorer Program at the Cascade Fire Department. They say Drake and the girl started a sexual relationship and started allegedly exchanging nude pictures of each other.

Because the age of consent in Michigan is 16, Drake will not be charged with criminal sexual conduct. State law does prohibit sharing images of nude people under the age of 18. Drake was arraigned Monday.

This is the second Cascade firefighter charged in recent months with similar crimes. Clem Bell, 51, was charged with two counts of sexually abusive material/activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime for allegedly exchanging nude photos with a 16-year-old girl in the Explorer Program as well.