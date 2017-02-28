Bid for Bachelors and Bachelorettes auction to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis

Posted 12:58 PM, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:57PM, February 28, 2017

Looking for a potential date or maybe just a cool person to hang out with? Do this while supporting a good cause at the Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes on Saturday.

For the event's 20th year, men, women, and families will volunteer their time and be up for auction. While the event is no longer a "dating" auction, the event has grown into large size packages that are bid on by singles, couples and groups of people.

All the money made from the auction will go towards Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis.

Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes will take place at the JW Marriott on Saturday, March 4. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the bidding starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 in advance, and $40 at the door.

To purchase tickets or for more information on auction packages, visit bidforbach.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s