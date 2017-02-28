Bid for Bachelors and Bachelorettes auction to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a potential date or maybe just a cool person to hang out with? Do this while supporting a good cause at the Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes on Saturday.

For the event's 20th year, men, women, and families will volunteer their time and be up for auction. While the event is no longer a "dating" auction, the event has grown into large size packages that are bid on by singles, couples and groups of people.

All the money made from the auction will go towards Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis.

Bid For Bachelors and Bachelorettes will take place at the JW Marriott on Saturday, March 4. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the bidding starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 in advance, and $40 at the door.

To purchase tickets or for more information on auction packages, visit bidforbach.org.