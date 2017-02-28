Chef Angus makes desserts that celebrate Michigan for Home & Garden Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Michigan having so much to offer like naturally grown cherries and local brews, it's not hard to whip up something delicious from so many homemade and homegrown products.

Chef Angus Campbell, who has over 40 years of culinary experience, shows how to make a few desserts with these Michigan-made ingredients.

To see these demonstrations in person, Chef Angus will show off his skills during the Home and Garden Show from March 2-5 at the DeVos Place. He'll be doing demonstrations every day, every other hour.

Tickets cost $4 for kids ages 6-14, and $10.75 for adults.

For more information on vendors and events, click here.

See below for recipes from Chef Angus' demonstration.

Grand Rapids Beeramisu with coffee vanilla cream

1 bottle Founders stout plus one cup coffee

2 T. unsalted butter

1 1/2 C. dark brown sugar

1 C. heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla

1/8 tsp. salt

Directions

Simmer the beer and coffee for 10 minutes or until it is reduced by half. Add the sugar and butter and boil without stirring. Reduce until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and carefully stir in cream, vanilla and salt. Mix well and cool, it should resemble thin syrup. To serve the beeramisu, cut a square piece of the beeramisu and present on the coffee vanilla cream. Dust with chocolate shavings and top with whipped cream.

Mascarpone cream

1/4 C. sugar

1 lb. mascarpone cheese

6 eggs

1 by 13 inch by 9 inch glass bowl

Reserved beer reduction

1 package Ladyfingers 24 cookies

Directions

Whip the egg yolks and sugar over a double boiler until the mixture is thick and white. Chill slightly and fold in the mascarpone cheese. Whip the egg whites to strong peaks, then gently fold into the cream. Reserve cold for building the beeramisu. Brush the LadyFingers well with the beer syrup. Arrange them in the pan, layer with cream, then layer with LadyFingers then the cream again. Sprinkle the cocoa powder on the cream on top. Let chill overnight before cutting and serving.

Vanilla coffee cream

4 egg yolks

4 oz. sugar

1 pt. half and half

1 vanilla pod, split with seeds removed

2 T. instant coffee

