CIM students create unique mixed drinks and desserts for Courses restaurant

Students at Culinary Institute of Michigan are taught to do so much more than make main dishes, they learn how to make unique cocktails and desserts that will spark your taste buds.

During a quick fire challenge, the students were given ingredients and their creativity left to run wile. With drinks like Sparkling Strawberry Basil Limeade and Cherry Basil Limeade, the students can take an adult twist with many Michigan made spirits.

Students are also taught the extensive knowledge on everything from beer to delectable wine so they can make delectable pairings with their dishes.

Even some of their desserts have spirits included in the recipe, like Paul's Banana Foster. Watch the video above for a demonstration.

For more information about becoming a student at CIM or to schedule a visit, call 1-855-487-7888 or visit them online.