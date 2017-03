Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Cornerstone won its 10th WHAC Tournament Championship Tuesday night with a 65-51 win over Aquinas. Corey Cox hit 7 three point field goals and led all scorers with 31 points. Jake Bullock led the Saints with 20 points.

Aquinas receives a bid to the NAIA national tournament because Cornerstone already had the regular season WHAC bid.