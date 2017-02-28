Here’s why the internet isn’t working today for some

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — The internet has been a little difficult for people to navigate on Tuesday.

Amazon Web Services, the popular storage and hosting platform used by a huge range of companies, reported that it is experiencing intermittent outages.

People are reporting outages and delays on services like Slack, Trello, Sprinklr, Venmo and even Down Detector, which is the site that shows where real time outages are occurring.

Amazon acknowledged that it’s having issues. In a note on its website, the company specified that it is the Simple Storage Service (S3) tied its US-EAST-1 regional data center in Northern Virginia.

“AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3.”

FOX 17 Note: Some of our “back-end” aspects of our web and on-air connectivity have been affected, but not critical aspects.