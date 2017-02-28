× MSP to educate drivers about left lane travel

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Michigan State Police are stepping up their education about the left lane on area highways.

The left lane is for passing motorists.

Troopers from the 6th district, which is Rockford and Lakeview, say they have been getting numerous complaints about people driving in the left lane and not attempting to pass another vehicle. They are reminding drivers that the left lane is for passing and not for general travel.

Now through April, troopers say they will be on the lookout for the “southpaw drivers”. They will be stopping motorists and giving them a “short lesson on the law and how their actions disrupt traffic flow.”

MSP says that besides being generally disruptive to the traffic flow, “southpaw drivers” actually can be dangerous, as other frustrated drivers try risky moves to get around them.