× Paczki calorie comparisons and what it takes to burn them off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attempting to count calories on Fat Tuesday may result in a migraine headache, or your Fitbit going on strike. As Americans reach for those delicious paczki, it is worth noting just how many calories they will be consuming — and what it would take to burn through them!

Since there are a variety of recipes, individual paczki can run from 500-1000 calories. This can compare to:

10 packs of fun size chocolate M&Ms (one fun size M&M pack has 73 calories)

3 slices of pepperoni and cheese pizza from Little Caesar’s (one slice has 280 calories)

5 cans (12 ounces) of Coke (one 12 ounce can has 140 calories)

4-5 tacos from Taco Bell (one hard taco has 170 calories)

4 Krispy Kreme original glazed donuts (one donut has 190 calories)

If you still want to have your paczki and eat it too, here is some insight on what you would have to do to burn it off.

You would have to walk or run 7-10 miles.

You would have to do jumping jacks for about 2 hours. (30 minutes of jumping jacks burns 150-200 calories, depending on your body weight.)

You would have to do about 7,000 sit-ups. (100 sit-ups burns about 10 calories.)

You would have to do about two hours Zumba. (An hour long Zumba class burns an average of 400 calories.)