Pres. Trump meets with states’ attorneys general

(AP) President Donald Trump is meeting with a group of states’ attorneys general at the White House.

Trump met with approximately two dozen members of the National Association of Attorneys General, which is comprised of states’ top law enforcement officials.

The president posed for a group photo in the East Room and saluted the “great people” posing behind him.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a longtime Trump ally who served on his transition team, stood next to the president and thanked him for his kind words.

She came under scrutiny during the campaign when it was revealed that she accepted a $25,000 donation from the Trump Foundation while investigating the businessman’s for-profit Trump University program.

Others in attendance included Lawrence Wasden of Idaho and Chris Carr of Georgia and Bill Schuette of Michigan.