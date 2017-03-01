“Butterflies Are Blooming” now open at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Posted 1:45 PM, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:39PM, March 1, 2017

The butterfly exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is now open!

Butterflies Are Blooming is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation, and amazing visitors that come to see their blooming colors every year.

We got to take a look at the exhibit to see how the staff takes care of the butterflies, and what visitors can expect to see at the exhibit.

Butterflies Are Blooming runs now through April 30. For more information on the exhibit, visit meijergardens.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s