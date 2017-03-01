“Butterflies Are Blooming” now open at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The butterfly exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is now open!

Butterflies Are Blooming is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation, and amazing visitors that come to see their blooming colors every year.

We got to take a look at the exhibit to see how the staff takes care of the butterflies, and what visitors can expect to see at the exhibit.

Butterflies Are Blooming runs now through April 30. For more information on the exhibit, visit meijergardens.org.