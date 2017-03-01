DIY: How to repurpose your baby’s crib

Posted 1:04 PM, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:03PM, March 1, 2017

Has your little one transitioned to a big kid bed, but now you don't know what to do with the crib? Here's a few simple ideas on how you can reuse the crib:

Child-Sized Desk

http://upgradesigner.blogspot.fr/2016/03/11-brilliant-to-repurpose-crib.html:

Just by removing one side of the crib, you can easily turn a crib into a desk for the kids! You can even use chalk pain on the top where the mattress once sat for the kids to draw on.

Bookshelf 

Freckles 'n' Family: Repurpose The Girls Old Crib:

Even repurposing just one part of the crib is a brilliant idea, like one of the railings for a bookshelf. Take one of the side rails, tie some fabric around the rails for pouches, and you have yourself a book organizer.

Porch Swing

DIY Porch swing from an old baby crib.:

How about putting yourself to sleep in the crib after turning it into a porch swing? With some handyman skills and a saw, you can turn that crib into something amazing to hang on your front porch.

