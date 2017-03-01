DIY: How to repurpose your baby’s crib

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Has your little one transitioned to a big kid bed, but now you don't know what to do with the crib? Here's a few simple ideas on how you can reuse the crib:

Child-Sized Desk

Just by removing one side of the crib, you can easily turn a crib into a desk for the kids! You can even use chalk pain on the top where the mattress once sat for the kids to draw on.

Bookshelf

Even repurposing just one part of the crib is a brilliant idea, like one of the railings for a bookshelf. Take one of the side rails, tie some fabric around the rails for pouches, and you have yourself a book organizer.

Porch Swing

How about putting yourself to sleep in the crib after turning it into a porch swing? With some handyman skills and a saw, you can turn that crib into something amazing to hang on your front porch.