East Kentwood Tops Caledonia in District Semifinal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Alona Blackwell led a balanced attack with 17 points as East Kentwood beat Caledonia 56-36 Wednesday night at Grand Rapids Christian High School in a class A district semifinal.  The Falcons will play the host Eagles in the district final on Friday.

