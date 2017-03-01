× Ex-WMU football player to stand trial in robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The case against a former Western Michigan University football player facing armed robbery and home invasion charges is moving forward.

A judge in Kalamazoo County District Court on Tuesday ruled that there’s enough evidence for 18-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio, to stand trial. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mt92Jv ) the decision came after testimony from the victim.

White and 19-year-old Ronald George of Pittsburgh were due to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests. They’re accused of using a gun and knife to rob a woman at her Kalamazoo apartment last August.

Both men earlier waived preliminary examinations and were bound over for trial, but White’s case was sent back to district court after a plea agreement wasn’t reached before a deadline.