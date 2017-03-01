Ex-WMU football player to stand trial in robbery

Posted 10:00 AM, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:02AM, March 1, 2017
Bryson White

Bryson White

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The case against a former Western Michigan University football player facing armed robbery and home invasion charges is moving forward.

A judge in Kalamazoo County District Court on Tuesday ruled that there’s enough evidence for 18-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio, to stand trial. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mt92Jv ) the decision came after testimony from the victim.

White and 19-year-old Ronald George of Pittsburgh were due to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests. They’re accused of using a gun and knife to rob a woman at her Kalamazoo apartment last August.

Both men earlier waived preliminary examinations and were bound over for trial, but White’s case was sent back to district court after a plea agreement wasn’t reached before a deadline.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s