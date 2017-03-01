Five South Haven students charged with CSC, 3rd degree

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Five students at South Haven High School have been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct, 3rd Degree for alleged sexual acts with a female student at the school, according to the South Haven Police Department.

The department says they learned of the alleged sexual acts last week between six male students and the female student. Police say they interviewed the girl, her parents and each of the male students, who they say are all legal adults.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor issued five felony warrants for CSC, 3rd, which is defined as statutory rape of a victim ages 13, 14, or 15 years of age. The male students have all turned themselves in and arraigned and released on $1,000 bond, according to police.

Names of the suspects and victim are not being released.

Police say that all involved are teenagers, but the law defines some of the suspects as adults.

We’ll have more details when they become available.