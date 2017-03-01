Frivolous Follies bring variety of talent to Vaudeville Variety Show.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Frivolous Follies will be performing the Vaudeville Variety show on Saturday, providing fun entertainment for an adult audience.

The Frivolous Follies are a group of entertainers with a wide variety of talents such as singing, comedy, burlesque, juggling, dancing, and so much more. The idea for this event was to showcase them in the same style as a Vaudeville era show, so because of the adult nature of some of the acts, only adults age 21 and up can attend.

The show will take place at Wealthy Theater on Saturday March 4. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door.

For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, visit grcmc.org.