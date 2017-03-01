Health and beauty go hand-in-hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beauty is more than skin deep, and how we appear mirrors our health on the inside of our bodies.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, discusses how making healthy choices can go hand-in-hand with your appearance.

Dr. Bitner says that when we're healthy, it shows in our skin, hair, eyes, and our overall well-being. If you want to look great, feeling good and confident about your body is the first step.

By making the following healthy lifestyle choices, you'll start seeing the changes in your skin, energy levels, hair, eyes, and attitude:

Drink lots of water.

Sleep at least 7 hours a night.

Take vitamins.

Eat healthy carbs, protein, and fats.

Exercise at least 30 minutes a day.

Eat fiber.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.