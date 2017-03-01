Kalamazoo Co deputies looking for missing man believed to be endangered

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person, who they say is endangered.

Darci Wayne Cameruci was last seen leaving his workplace Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. Deputies say he has a history of mental illness and has not taken his medicine. He’s previously walked away and was located in St. Joseph County.

He’s about 250 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black fleece jacket, blue jeans, and tall, brown work boots. He was also wearing a hunter’s orange ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.