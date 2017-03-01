Michele DeSelms to leave FOX 17 after nearly two decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- After calling FOX 17 News her home for more than 18 years, Michele DeSelms announced Wednesday that she is stepping away from the anchor desk.

Michele has been a staple at FOX 17 News since the beginning. She was at the anchor desk when FOX 17 News at Ten launched in 1999.

"For nearly two decades she has delivered important news and information to our viewers from across West Michigan and around the world," FOX 17 News Director Brooks Blanton said. "Michele is a fixture in West Michigan and has worked hard each day to make our community better, and we will miss working with her.”

Michele came to WXMI in 1998 from WSYX/WTTE in Columbus, Ohio and has been here ever since.

Her time at the station encompassed five presidential elections, three Michigan governorships and three different Grand Rapids mayors.

"She has led our coverage on important news events like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the financial crisis of 2008 and five presidential elections," Blanton said.

For much of her time at FOX 17, Michele co-anchored with Christian Frank.

"Michele has always inspired me with her attention to detail and old school journalism," Christian Frank said. "It's been a pleasure to stand next to her for the better part of two decades, both on the anchor desk and in the community. I have no doubt that as she steps away from broadcasting, she'll continue to look for ways to have a positive impact on West Michigan."

Michele's final day at FOX 17 will be May 24. She plans to stay in West Michigan and spend more time with her family.

"Michele has been a mainstay in West Michigan and we’ll certainly miss her at FOX 17, as will everyone who welcomed her into their living rooms over the years," said FOX 17 General Manager Kim Krause. "We wish Michele nothing but the best and congratulate her on a remarkable career."