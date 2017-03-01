Ottawa Co. road closed after sinkhole swallows pavement

SPRING LAKE TWP., Mich. – An Ottawa County road is closed after a sinkhole took out a large chunk of the roadway.

148th Avenue just north of M-104 in Spring Lake Township will be closed for several days, according to the Ottawa County Road Commission. They say both water and sewer lines will need to be replaced.

Deputies say they were called to the scene about 6:00am about a motorist stuck in a pothole. When they arrived they found that the southbound lane and part of the northbound lane were caving in. They got the driver out of the car and after the car was removed, the sinkhole expanded to between 15 to 20 feet wide and 10 feet deep.

Other portions of the road are believed to be in jeopardy of collapsing as well.