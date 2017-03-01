× Parchment looking for new city manager amid embezzlement probe

PARCHMENT, Mich. — The City of Parchment is looking to pay $60,000 plus benefits for a new manager, according to a job posting posted in the Michigan Municipal League on Tuesday.

The listing says the person needs to have strong communication skills, experience in economic development, and experience with grant writing. A Bachelor’s degree in business or public administration is also required.

The posting for a new manager comes at the same time that detectives with Michigan State Police are conduction an investigation into potential financial issues at Parchment City Hall.

The probe by state police comes after the city hired an independent accounting firm early January to investigate whether or not the city has misused municipal funds.

Parchment’s Mayor Robert Heasley says he will not comment on the investigation until its complete.

FOX17 has filed paperwork with the Freedom of Information Act to learn more about what exactly authorities are looking into.