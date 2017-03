FREMONT, Mich. – Newaygo County officials are asking for help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Dolores Coleman, 78, was last seen at about 2:00pm leaving One East Main in Fremont. She is an Alzheimer’s patient.

She is described as wearing a blue and red jacket and blue pants. Her picture is above.

Anyone seeing Ms. Coleman should call Fremont Police at 231-924-2100.