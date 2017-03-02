GR Symphony announces 2017-18 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Symphony has announced the line-up of performances for the 2017-18 season.

Music Director Marcelo Lehninger will be conducting 11 of the 14 performances planned for the year, and came on the Morning Mix to discuss all the acts coming to West Michigan.

Major guests artists, all friends of Marcelo, include:

Violinist Sarah Chang: Opening the season in September with “West Side Story” Suite, an arrangement of the musical for solo violin and orchestra.

Pianist Gabriela Montero: A Venezuelan, who plays Tchaikovsky’s big Piano Concerto No. 1 in October. It’s the “Mount Everest” piece that Van Cliburn played to win the 1958 International Tchaikovsky Competition in the former Soviet Union.

Pianist Nelson Freire: A Brazilian, who Marcelo has known all his life and has almost a father-and-son relationship, in April 2018.

For a complete rundown of Grand Rapids Symphony's 2017-18 season, click here.