Meijer getting name on former Tiger Stadium site

DETROIT (AP) — Midwest retailer Meijer has reached an agreement to sponsor the playing field at a new development at the former site of Tiger Stadium in Detroit.

The Detroit News reports Grand Rapids-based Meijer is giving the Detroit Police Athletic League $750,000 for at least five years of naming rights for “Willie Horton Field of Dreams, presented by Meijer.”

Construction started last year at the site, which is being redeveloped into a youth sports facility and Detroit Police Athletic League headquarters.

The new stadium is named for hometown sports hero Willie Horton, who helped the team win the 1968 World Series. Tiger Stadium opened in 1912 as Navin Field. The Tigers left for Comerica Park after the 1999 season and the last portion of the old ballpark was demolished in 2009.