Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 2

1. The City of Grand Haven is half way to their goal to raise money to repair the iconic catwalk along the pier.

They have $545,000 out of the $1 million goal, with that money coming from more than 500 contributions.

They started 18 months ago when the U.S. Coast Guard announced plans to restore the pier and catwalk.

Taxpayers aren’t footing the bill for this project, it’s entirely donation based. Donate on the city website or in person at 1 South Harbor Drive.

2. There’s some excitement happening at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto.

The staff believes one of their giraffes, Annabelle, is between 4 to 5 months pregnant.

If things go as planned, Annabelle will give birth towards the end of this year. The park manager says they plan to keep all three animals.

Boulder Ridge opens for the season on May 1.

3. Ever wanted to own a piece of Snapchat?

The popular message app’s parent company, Snap Inc, will have its initial public offering making stock available for purchase on the New York Stock Exchange for the first time.

Snap is looking to raise $3.4 billion in the IPO, with the company aiming to sell stock at $17 a share.

4. The ever-so-photogenic Washington D.C. cherry blossoms are blooming early this year.

Thanks to the warmer weather, the peak is expected to occur March 14-17. If that happens, this will be the earliest date on record!

Also because of that, the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s events will begin five days early on March 15 to coincided with the early bloom.

5. Today is Dr. Seuss Day! If he were still alive today, Dr. Seuss would have been 113-years-old.

While he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on in the pages of his books.

So in honor of him, why not read one of his stories, use your imagination, and be silly.