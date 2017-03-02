Mr. Basketball Finalists Square Off Tonight at Kalamazoo Central

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The boys basketball regular season is going out with a bang as Grand Rapids Christian (19-0) visits Kalamazoo Central (17-2). Each team features a Mr. Basketball finalist, Grand Rapids Christian has Xavier Tillman who signed to play at Michigan State and Kalamazoo Central has Isaiah Livers who has signed to play at Michigan.
