Mr. Basketball Finalists Square Off Tonight at Kalamazoo Central

Posted 5:59 PM, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 06:00PM, March 2, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The boys basketball regular season is going out with a bang as Grand Rapids Christian (19-0) visits Kalamazoo Central (17-2).  Each team features a Mr. Basketball finalist, Grand Rapids Christian has Xavier Tillman who signed to play at Michigan State and Kalamazoo Central has Isaiah Livers who has signed to play at Michigan.

