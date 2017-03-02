SCHOOL CLOSINGS, DELAYS, BUS CHANGES

Pennsylvania road closing to spare mating amphibians

Posted 9:19 AM, March 2, 2017

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The National Park Service has been closing a road in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Pennsylvania so mating amphibians don’t get squashed by vehicles as they seek out mates.

Park Ranger Kathleen Sandt tells WNEP-TV that River Road was closed for the first time in February due to the mild, rainy weather that prompts salamanders, wood frogs and spring peepers to mate.

The park service has closed part of River Road overnights during mating season since 2003 so the amphibians can safely cross the highway to breeding pools.

