Remodel your kitchen for Smart Shopper prices at The Williams Outlet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't have enough money for the kitchen or bathroom upgrades you've been wanting? The Williams Outlet will blow your mind with the quality and savings found in their variety of house upgrades.

The Williams Outlet has a large supply of discounted kitchen and bath products. They offer a huge assortment of cabinetry, counter tops, plumbing fixtures, and accessories at closeout prices.

Leigh Ann stopped by their location in Grand Rapids to check out all the options Smart Shoppers can choose from to remodel their home.

The Williams Outlet is located at 658 Richmond Northwest in Grand Rapids. For more information and locations, head to thewilliamsoutlet.com.

Fox 17 Morning Mix wants to help you create the home of your dreams with our Morning Mix DIY Sweepstakes! Starting today you can enter to win one of two $50 gift cards to the Williams Outlet. Click here to enter.