West Michigan to welcome baby giraffe later in 2017

Posted 3:44 PM, March 2, 2017, by

ALTO, Mich. – While the rest of the world is awaiting a new baby giraffe in upstate New York, West Michigan will be having its own baby giraffe later this year.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto is home to two giraffes, one of which is believed to be pregnant.  Dawn Hoekstra with Boulder Ridge tells FOX 17 that Annabelle is believed to be four or five months pregnant, which would mean she’d give birth towards the end of 2017.

The park opens to the public for the season on May.

1 Comment

  • Huda Mann

    Better not live-stream this. YouTube shut down because of “nudity and sexual content” protests from animal rights whacks for showing a giraffe giving birth.

    Reply