BC Lakeview Girls Win a Close 48-47 Game Over Coldwater

Posted 11:32 PM, March 3, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Coldwater girls basketball team took on Battle Creek Lakeview in the district championship, Friday, at Loy Norrix. It would be a Battle (Creek) to the end, Lakeview coming away with the 48-47 win.

