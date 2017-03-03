Belding chooses the Black Knight as new mascot for the school

Posted 11:14 AM, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 11:17AM, March 3, 2017

BELDING, Mich. – Pending board approval, the Belding High School new mascot will be the Black Knights.

The new mascot was announced at an assembly Friday morning and then posted on the school’s Facebook page.  The final decision still has to be approved by the school board.

The school decided to change their mascot from the Redskins at the end of this school year and opened up the decision to students and the community as to what the new mascot would be.  The school narrowed down the choices to ten in early February.

The school says the photo of the Black Knight mascot showed below is just an example and not the final Belding mascot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s