Broncos win top 10 showdown

Posted 11:15 PM, March 3, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--- Eighth ranked Western Michigan hosted third ranked Minnesota-Duluth in Kalamazoo. The Broncos came away with the big 7-4 victory.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s