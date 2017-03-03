KALAMAZOO, Mich.--- Eighth ranked Western Michigan hosted third ranked Minnesota-Duluth in Kalamazoo. The Broncos came away with the big 7-4 victory.
Broncos win top 10 showdown
-
Western fans get in on Cotton Bowl action from hometown Kalamazoo
-
Kalamazoo State Theatre hosting watch party for WMU in Cotton Bowl
-
Kalamazoo Co. renames patrol boat for WMU Broncos
-
WMU Hockey enjoying bounce-back season
-
WMU Rides 7-Game Winning Streak into Regular Season Finale
-
-
WMU hires Tim Lester as new head football coach
-
Western Michigan Enjoys Ride from 1-11 to the MAC Championship Game
-
PJ Fleck gets rights to ‘Row the Boat’
-
Reports: WMU coach PJ Fleck going to Minnesota
-
WMU football coach P.J. Fleck heading to Minnesota
-
-
Ex-WMU football player to stand trial in robbery
-
WMU Broncos arrive in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 2