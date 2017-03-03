LOWELL, Mich -- Tyler George scored 21 points as Forest Hills Central beat Lowell 61-45 to take the outright OK White Championship.
Forest Hills Central Beats Lowell to Claim OK White Championship
-
Greenville prevents Lowell from winning a share of the OK White
-
Lowell beats Forest Hills Central on the mat, 57-16
-
FH Northern Girls Win 39-37 Over Lowell
-
Lowell rallies to defeat FH Northern 64-60
-
FH Northern Girls Come Away With 54-49 Win
-
-
Forest Hills Central Clips Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Overtime
-
GR Christian beats FH Central, 47-33, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament
-
Forest Hills Central hockey team driven by lack of egos
-
FH Northern Wins Cornertsone Holiday Tournament
-
Forest Hills Eastern beats Martin in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
-
Forest Hills Northern tops Zeeland West in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
Lowell tops Forest Hills Eastern 62-35
-
Northview beats FH Central, 47-42