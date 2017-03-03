GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Forest Hills Central hockey team beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 4-3 in overtime to advance to the division regional championship game against Jackson Lumen Christi at Southside Ice Arena Saturday night at 7 p.m..
Forest Hills Central Clips Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Overtime
-
Forest Hills Central Hockey wins 4-1
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Beats Rival West Catholic in District Semifinal
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Teddy Toss is a Success
-
GR Christian beats FH Central, 47-33, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament
-
GR Catholic Tops GR Christian in Overtime to Win Cornerstone Tournament
-
-
West Michigan hockey teams collecting bears for Hug-a-Bear Kent County
-
Forest Hills Central Pulls Out a 55-51 Win
-
Forest Hills Central Hockey Wins 8-4
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Beats Allendale 37-36
-
Northview beats FH Central, 47-42
-
-
GR Catholic Central hockey giving back with teddy bear toss
-
Benji Kuyper Leads Covenant Christian to Holiday Tournament Win over FHC
-
Kalamazoo Hackett beats Muskegon CC in 1st Annual Catholic Invitational