Former South Christian coach gets message of support in cancer fight

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A former West Michigan high school football coach got a nice boost in his spirit while fighting cancer this week.

Bob Blacquiere retired from coaching in 2008 from South Christian High School after leading his team to 11 conference titles, 18 playoff appearances and a state title in 2002. He was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013.

University of Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh sent Blacquiere a message of support this week.

South Christian’s Athletic Director tells FOX 17 that Blacquier’s treatment is going well and the community is praying for him in support as well.