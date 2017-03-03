ALLENDALE, Mich.--- OK Green rivals Hamilton and Holland Christian met in the district finals at Allendale. Hamilton came away with the 51-42 victory and the district title.
Hamilton defeats OK Green rival Holland Christian 51-42
