Modifications to a workout still help people reach fitness goals

Getting back in shape can be a gradual process, and when it comes to exercise personal trainers at Lakeshore Fitness Center want nothing more than people to reach their goals.

Leigh Ann stopped by Lakeshore Fitness Center at Muskegon Community College, and learned about the different modifications trainers make to a normal workout routine.

Lakeshore Fitness understands that not everyone can jump into an intense workout routine. Trainers do their best to modify the regular exercise, so they work the same muscle groups, but at a level a person can perform and achieve their goals at the same time.

The staff at Lakeshore Fitness are constantly walking around the gym, so if anyone has questions or needs help with an exercise, they'll be there to help.

Want to give Lakeshore Fitness a try? There are no contracts, members can pay monthly so they can decide to terminate their membership whenever they want.

Lakeshore Fitness Center is located at 900 West Western Avenue in Downtown Muskegon. For more details on their programs and hours, call (231)-722-9322.