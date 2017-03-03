South Christian Girls Advance to Regionals With 66-50 Win

Posted 11:28 PM, March 3, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Godwin Heights girls basketball team was looking to extend their already historic season in their district matchup at South Christian on Friday, but the Sailors of South Christian came away with the 66-50 win and will face Williamston next week in the regional at Lansing Eastern.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s