KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The Western Michigan men's basketball team has won 8 of it's last 9 games after losing 14 of its first 20 games. With a win Friday against rival Central Michigan, the Broncos will win the MAC West Division championship.
WMU Rides 7-Game Winning Streak into Regular Season Finale
-
Western Michigan Enjoys Ride from 1-11 to the MAC Championship Game
-
No. 13 WMU holds on, beats Ohio 29-23 in MAC title game
-
Western Michigan Beats Toledo for 1st MAC Win
-
Michigan State’s women’s basketball coach out of hospital after fainting on sideline
-
2nd suspect in murder of WMU student arraigned
-
-
Kalamazoo State Theatre hosting watch party for WMU in Cotton Bowl
-
Miles Bridges scores 20, Michigan State beats Nebraska 88-72
-
Sharp-shooting Michigan routs Michigan State 86-57
-
Langford-led Michigan State beats Youngstown State 77-57
-
Former WMU basketball player charged with murder of student
-
-
Western fans get in on Cotton Bowl action from hometown Kalamazoo
-
911 tapes released in deadly shooting of WMU student
-
Comstock girls win 50-27