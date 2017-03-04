× 2nd annual “We are Kalamazoo” game Sunday at Wings Stadium

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings Hockey Team is dedicating Sunday’s game against the Adirondack Thunder to the Kalamazoo Strong organization which raises money to the victims of the February 20th shooting rampage.

The organization has provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of financial and emotional relief for the victims involved.

This year’s edition of the “We Are Kalamazoo” game will raise funds for the Kalamazoo Strong Organization™ through a silent auction, 10% of merchandise sales, 10% of every Hungry Howie’s Friends and Family Deal sold, a live jersey auction after the game, the first $1,000 of concession stand sales, and more.

The puck drops Sunday at 3 p.m.

For only $29.99, you can bring your family or three best friends to a Kalamazoo Wings hockey game! Tickets can be purchased at the Wings Event Center box office or at http://kwings.com.

Last year, the Wings raised over $45,000 for the Help Now! Fund, thanks to the generosity of countless teams and organizations from around the state and country.