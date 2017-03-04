× 50 years later: Vietnam veterans to be honored at Grand Rapids ceremony Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some Michigan lawmakers are planning to pay tribute to our veterans who served in the Vietnam War with a special lapel pinning ceremony.

It’s happening at the American Legion on north Park Street starting at noon Saturday.

The ceremony is dedicated to thank and honor Vietnam veterans as we approach the 50 year anniversary.

Michigan Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kowall, Senator Dave Hildenbrand, and Senator Pete MacGregor are expected to attend.

The public is invited to come out and join them in paying tribute with light refreshments being served.