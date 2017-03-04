Ferris State Men Advance to GLIAC Tournament Finals

Posted 11:19 PM, March 4, 2017, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State men's basketball hosted Michigan Tech on Saturday in the GLIAC Tournament semifinals. With a 79 to 71 win, the Bulldogs advanced to the GLIAC Tournament finals on Sunday at 3pm.

