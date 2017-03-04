Grandville Boys Hockey Wins 5-2
-
Grandville Hockey beats Reeths-Puffer 5-2
-
Grandville Hockey beats East Kentwood 4-3
-
Hudsonville edges Jenison on the ice
-
Hudsonville hockey beats Byron Center 4-2
-
Western Michigan hockey beats Colorado College, 4-2
-
-
West Catholic downs Hudsonville in hockey
-
West Ottawa Hockey Wins 4-2
-
Lowell/Caledonia Hockey Wins 7-2 in Regionals
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 5
-
Suspect sought in Grandville bank robbery
-
-
Community holding skating event to raise money for referee with cancer
-
Grandville tops The Potter’s House in Hamilton Christmas tournament
-
Skate your way into the holiday spirit with Tarry Hall