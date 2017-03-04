Michigan teen charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up school
HOWELL, Mich. (CNN) — Authorities in Michigan have charged a 17-year-old as an adult for threatening to shoot up a school.
Officials say student Sarah Hiler made the comment on Twitter. The felony charges against her include making a threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.
They carry a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison.
Hiler cried throughout most of her arraignment hearing while her brother says that she is not a threat to the school.
“I know she wouldn’t, I know she doesn’t have the means to do so,” her brother Matthew Hiler said.
A judge released her with bond set at one-hundred thousand dollars.
She is not allowed to leave home, use a computer, or go to the school while she awaits a preliminary examination set for March 22.
Hiler was also ordered to undergo counseling.